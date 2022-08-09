Chill Vibes with Video Game LoFi: Secret of Mana Release

There was a period of time when it felt like Squaresoft could do no wrong. While it was certainly no slouch in the 32-bit PS1 era, the company was creating its future on the Super Nintendo not just with Final Fantasy but also Chrono Trigger and, to a lesser extent, Secret of Mana. Secret of Mana was one of the great 16-bit action-RPGs, striking a perfect balance of epic and accessible, and the soundtrack was one of the game’s major highlights to the point that the CD has been consistently available to buy through the years. This has led to a good number of covers, with artists putting their own spin on the music, and the latest is from Curaga Records and the lofi music artist bLiNd.

The Video Game LoFi: Secret of Mana album is a collection of twelve tunes from the soundtrack, covering everything from the title theme Fear of the Heavens to the Game Over track Close Your Eyes. In an act of mercy it’s missing the Dwarf village theme It Happened Late One Evening, which isn’t technically a bad little tune but is the kind of perky earworm that will burn itself into memory whether you want it there or not. You can give the album a listen on Bandcamp, or snag a casette or CD at the Curaga Records site. Whichever you go, it’s a great little album to either sink into nostalgia while comparing its renditions to the originals or just set as background tunes to get some work done.