China Spirit DLC Hits Horizon Chase on Mobile Devices

Horizon Chase’s origins as a mobile game have almost been forgotten with its rise on consoles and PC with Horizon Chase Turbo, but Aquiris has added new content to the game in the form of the China Spirit DLC. This DLC is available on the Google Play and App Store and can be bought from the in-game store as well for $1.99. For that price, you get a new car, five new skins and nine new tracks.

There are three tracks in Chengdu, two in the Great Wall, three in Beijing, and one in Hong Kong. A new electrical car adds new challenges to the mix too. At such a low price, it’s an easy recommendation to pickup for the mobile version and hopefully this content will come to the Turbo-charged editions soon enough.