Chip’s Challenge is one of those classic puzzle games that still holds up today. It was ported to all manner of systems back in the day and is even on Steam now. If you’d rather own a cart then now’s your chance!

RetroRoomGames are producing physical SNES, Genesis, and Mega Drive cartridges of Chip’s Challenge. You can opt for ordering just the cart itself, or the cart with box and instruction manual.

The complete copies cost $49.99 while the cartridge by itself is cheaper at $24.99.