Chocobo GP Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022

Final Fantasy’s chocobo are no stranger to racing games – having been in a kart racer on the PS1. Now, they’ll return on the Nintendo Switch exclusively in Chocobo GP. There will be a variety of classic Final Fantasy class types to play through and each character will have their own special attacks on top of normal track pickups. Offline and online play will be included. Classic areas like the golden saucer will be playable and the game itself looks fantastic – and far more polished than the original chocobo racing game. We’ll see how great it winds up being when it launches in 2022.