Chocobo GP, GP Lite Now Available on Nintendo Switch eShop

After months of hype, Chocobo GP and its free Lite equivalent are finally available on the eShop. Chocobo GP is the second kart racer using chocobo as its main cas , but injects more Final Fantasy flair with things like spells and a large cast. The lite version lets players get a feel for the gameplay and a reduced number of playable characters. Online matches are playable, but only users of the full game can make lobbies. Save data and progress do carry over and it’s possible to upgrade from the lite version to the full version – making it a great way to test the waters and see if the gameplay is to your liking before spending money on the full product.