Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition Now Available on Modern Platforms

For the first time in 20 years, Chrono Cross is getting a release on a non-PlayStation console. We have seen the baseline game get a PS3 release, but it was just a PS1 port. This follow-up to the legendary SNES hit Chrono Trigger has been long overdue to get more love, and now it’s getting that with the Radical Dreamers Edition. This includes the previously Satellaview-only visual novel that bridges the gap between the two games and gets an English release for the first time.

This re-release includes that content alongside a revamped soundtrack that one can either have in place of the original, or use the original OST. This holds true for the redone graphics as well, which allow the player to go from the original 3D model backgrounds and lower-res art to newer HD models for them alongside improved art. Players can choose between different resolutions, easier battle options, or even choose to take out random battles to speed up the experience. Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Switch and PC for $19.99. Buyers of the PS4 version can get an exclusive theme alongside some background music for it.