Chrono Cross Remastered Website Shares More Comparison Details

Many fans are utterly ecstatic at the fact that we will soon be able to revisit Chrono Cross or experience it for the first time. We’ve seen a good few updates here and there, but the Japanese website for the title recently updated and gave another look at some of the changes and options made available for the visuals. This includes options for text and of course whether players want to enjoy with the original or remastered models and backgrounds. Obviously these comparisons are only for the Japanese version at the moment but as we get closer we’ll likely get more looks at the English text options as well.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launches on April 7. Check out more visuals for the upcoming remaster here.