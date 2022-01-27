Circuit Superstars Now Available on PlayStation 4

After being on sale for a few months on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Steam (and also being on a discount via the Lunar New Year Sale), Circuit Superstars is now available for PlayStation consoles. Square-Enix’s highly-polished overhead racing game is part of the SE Collective and is a must for anyone who loves top-down racing games like Mini Motor Racing X or who just wants a highly-tuned game that uses the perspective to create a more relaxing atmosphere. We enjoyed our time with the game and those wanting to play it on the go with the Switch can enjoy that version in the second quarter of 2022.