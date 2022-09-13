Clap Hanz’ Easy Come Easy Golf Now Available on Switch eShop

Clap Hanz’s work with games like the Hot Shots Golf series has led to golf games being more approachable and enjoyable for many years. The latest game from Clap Hanz Limited was Clap Hanz Golf on Apple Arcade, and that foundation has been improved upon for the new Easy Come Easy Golf. The Apple Arcade game has seen improvements over time and Easy Golf aims to do something similar to that by providing a highly-accessible golf game, but with more variety.

Easy Golf allows players to use either a controller or a JoyCon to control, and if one wants, they can even use the touchscreen for portable play. Easy Golf allows for either solo play or even team-based play with up to nine players and have seven game modes ideal for either quick play sessions or longer sessions locally and online. Easy Come Easy Golf is available now on the eShop for $19.99.