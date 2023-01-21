Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Showcases Enemies in New Gameplay Trailer

As ACE Team’s breakout title Zeno Clash was a quirky first-person beat’em-up, it only makes sense that another game set in its world would also feature a notable focus on melee combat. And so while the previous trailer for Clash: Artifacts of Chaos focused on the game’s story, it’s latest trailer gives us a nice look at some of the game’s melee combat against a notable enemy. As seen below, after one of the ritual dice games seems to go south, our protagonist Pseudo has to fact off against a rather sizable opponent in order to earn one of the Great Artifacts they need, leading to what looks like a rather fun brawl.

While the combat certainly looks neat, the star here is actually the adversary themselves, Axylon. They’re one of the Corwids, a clan in Zenozoik who are all driven by a need for freedom, even if said need manifests in odd ways. This is best shown below with Axylon refusing to give up a Great Artifact that he doesn’t treasure, because then not having it would mean he can’t not treasure it, and then he wouldn’t be free. Sound odd? Well, that’s ACE Team for you. After the fight, we see more of the Corwids in some quick glimpses, and they all look rather intimidating, which hopefully means they’ll also put up a good fight when Clash: Artifacts of Chaos arrives for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on March 9.