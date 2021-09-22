Classic Cotton Games Returning for 30th Anniversary Celebration

The original adventures of Nata de Cotton will soon be making a comeback thanks to ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games. In recognition of the series’ thirtieth anniversary, both companies will be publishing several of the its earliest entries in the coming months. These include Cotton 100%, which was originally released on the Super Famicom; Panorama Cotton, a pseudo-3D shoot-em-up which called the Sega Mega Drive home, and Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute. This last one includes three games: Cotton 2, Cotton Boomerang and a non-Cotton game known as Guardian Force.

The first two games: Cotton 100% and Panorama Cotton will be available though both ININ and Strictly Limited. ININ Games is the place to go for the digital version, while Strictly Limited Games will be offering fans physical limited and collector’s editions. As for Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute, it will only be available as a physical limited or collector’s edition through Strictly Limited Games.

None of these have a definite release date yet, but it probably won’t be too far in the future considering the timing of this announcement. As for platforms, there are photos of PS4 and Switch copies shown for the Japanese release, nothing appears to have been officially confirmed for the western version yet.