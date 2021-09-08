Classic Star Trek Games Hit GOG on Star Trek Day

Star Trek Day is here and with it comes the debut of a lot of classic PC Star Trek games on GOG. Activision and GOG have worked together to bring some of Star Trek’s most iconic PC games back and updated to ensure that they work fine with modern operating systems. Six classics are available now, with two more coming later on. Star Trek Voyager – Elite Force, Star Trek Elite Force II, Star Trek Bridge Commander, Star Trek Starfleet Command, Star Trek Hidden Evil, and Star Trek Away Team are available now for $9.99 apiece. Later on, we’ll see Star Trek Armada and Star Trek Armada II available. It’s cool to see another franchise’s PC classics get a modern release and it allows a variety of new generations to enjoy them.