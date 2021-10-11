Classic Star Wars Games Getting Physical Releases on PS4, Switch

Aspyr Media today announced two collections containing classic Star War games are getting a physical release on PS4 and Switch.

Some of the best Star Wars game ever created are getting a physical release. Aspyr Media, which is responsible for bringing these games to PS4 and Switch digitally, are gearing up to release Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Episode I Racer, and Star Wars Republic Commando as two different physical collections. Both collections retail for $29.99 and are set for a release this month on PS4 and in November on Switch.

Up first is the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection. Consisting of Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, this collection follows Kyle Katarn as he grapples with his past, accepts his role as a Jedi Knight, and then becomes a mentor for the next-generation. Jedi Academy has you create your own Jedi as you study under Katarn and Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. The Collection includes Academy’s stellar multiplayer mode.

Next is the Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo. Star Wars Episode I Racer has take control of one of 25 racers, hop into their podracer, and speed across eight unique worlds in an attempt to become the best podracer in the galaxy. Meanwhile, Star Wars Republic Commando puts you in charge of Delta Squad and tasks you with leading your elite group of soldiers through the Clone Wars.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection and Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo launch in stores October 26 on PS4 and November 16 on Switch. All four games are available digitally now on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop.