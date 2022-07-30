Closed Technical Test Announced for NHL 23

While nothing has been officially announced about NHL 23 besides the fact that there will be a NHL game this year, a closed technical test has been announced. This will start in late August as registration has begun for the test. Everything will remain under an embargo for the test but the developers are seeking feedback for World of Chel and online matches. Those that are selected will receive an email confirmation. Registration exists for both current and last generation consoles, which confirms it will be cross-generation once again. Players can sign up here.