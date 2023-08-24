Clover Bite’s GRIME Is Getting A Sequel

Just over two years since its original release back at the beginning of August 2021, developer Clover Bite have announced that their debut release GRIME is getting a sequel. The acclaimed Metroidvania returns in GRIME II which the studio boasts features both an enhanced visual style and improved mechanics in an entirely new world and setting separate to the original game.

As was the case in the original, GRIME II has you take on the role of a Formless — an art mimic that allows you to absorb creatures to use as make-shift weapons and abilities — in what is described as game that suits a multitude of play-styles. No release date has been given for GRIME II, thought it is confirmed the game will come to PC. Additional platforms thereafter however remain a mystery.