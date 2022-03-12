Co-op Seafaring Roguelike Ship of Fools Sets Sail Later This Year

While games like Sea of Thieves are still going strong today, there’s always room for another seafaring adventure that players can enjoy with a friend. And that’s where Team17 and developers Fika Productions come in with Ship of Fools, a new roguelike that sees a pair of friend teaming up as they sail across the Archipelago, getting into all sorts of madness. And as seen in the reveal trailer below, a good chunk of that madness involves a lot of intense combat with a motley crew of enemies.

Setting sail from the Great Lighthouse, our titular Fools will battle giant sea creatures with cannons, fend of invading pirates, unlock additional Fools and items, and rescue folks who can set up new shops for use in between runs. Oh, and with any luck, they can help prevent The Everlasting Storm and stop the Aquapocalypse along the way. No pressure. Ship of Fools is due out later this year for PC and consoles, and the public can get their first hands on it at London’s W.A.S.D. event from April 7 to April 9.