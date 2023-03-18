Co-op Space Adventure Void Crew Announced

Games such as Among Us have shown that when it comes to space travel, sometimes the greatest danger can come from your own crewmates in one way or another. And this seems to also be true with Focus Entertainment and Copenhagen-based developer Hutlihut Games newly-announced co-op title, Void Crew. You and your friends may all be united against a more traditional foe this time around, but should any one of you mess up, expect to find all of your corpses drifting in space, as seen with the reveal trailer below.

Set in the void of space, the game sees you playing as a crew of four mavericks who set out to patrol the void of space and protect humanity from a mysterious threat known as the Hollow. Up to four players will have to properly figure out how to manage various tasks in order to succeed, be it piloting the ship, manning the turrets, performing repairs, or anything that helps you survive against alien attacks, human scavengers, solar flares, and more. Work together, though, and you can earn some loot that helps you create the best ship possible…or at least lets you come up with some spiffy new outfits. Void Crew is due out later this year for the PC, but will be playable at PAX East this coming week from March 23 to March 26, so attendees should definitely check it out.