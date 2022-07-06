Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising Strikes PC, Consoles This Fall

The tale of Cobra Kai and the other LA dojos continues this fall with Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising. This sequel to Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues gives players the chance to either play through “Cobra Classics” mode and fight through their favorite moments from the show, or jump into a new story with the goal of becoming the All Valley Karate Grand Champion.

Other important features on offer in Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising include:

Choice of Dojo: Fans can join up with Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai or the Miyagi-Do dojos, and increase their skills with chi and coins. The chosen dojo can also be built up by recruiting and training new members.

A Large Roster: There are 28 playable characters from the show, with each having their own special abilities and skills.

Online Multiplayer: Fighters can enter into an online Tournament mode and compete against others in the All Valley Tournament.

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising launches this fall for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch