Codemasters Reveals First VR Gameplay for F1 22

F1 22 is due to release in just a few weeks and the PC version of the game is getting a very popular request from the community. Virtual Reality will work with Meta Quest 2 and other modern headsets. The video that was released showcases the perspective from the cockpit at Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve, the site of this weekend’s F1 race in Montreal. The driver is Lance Stroll and the car is his Aston Martin AMR22 as the video will showcase the claustrophobic aspect of high speed and tight racing. You can check out the video below.