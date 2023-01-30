Cody Rhodes Entrance Video Revealed for WWE 2K23

Fresh off the Royal Rumble, 2K and Visual Concepts have released the entrance video and graphics for the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. This video will also show off the improved visuals for WWE 2K23, which is set to release on March 17th for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Cody returned to the WWE last year and was just outside of incorporation into WWE 2K22. He will join other new WWE Superstars in this year’s game along with new modes including the much heralded WarGames matches. Cody won the Royal Rumble over the weekend by entering in the final spot. He will challenge for one of the Universal Championships at Wrestlemania. You can check out the video below.