Cole’s Legacy DLC for Infamous: Second Son Now Free to Own

Earlier this year, Sucker Punch made the disappointing but expected news that the studio currently had no plans to revisit two of its iconic franchises, Sly Cooper and Infamous.

With no new Infamous games on the horizon, fans have been continuing to turn back to the past games, including the most recent entry, 2014’s Infamous: Second Son. Now, Sucker Punch has provided fans with a fresh reason to return to Seattle as the Cole’s Legacy DLC, which was previously locked as a pre-order bonus, is now available to download for free on the PlayStation Store. This story DLC serves as a key connection between Cole MacGrath’s story from the first two Infamous games and Delsin Rowe’s journey in Infamous: Second Son. The announcement tweet below also mentions that Fetch’s D.U.P outfit for Infamous: First Light will be made available at a later date.

Cole's Legacy DLC for inFAMOUS Second Son is now available on PlayStation Store. This is available at no charge in most regions, except those that require a small fee due to local restrictions. We are also working to release Fetch’s D.U.P. outfit for inFAMOUS First Light. — Sucker Punch Productions 🎮 Ghost of Tsushima (@SuckerPunchProd) July 20, 2022

For more on Infamous: Second Son, which is available now on PS4, be sure to check out our review.