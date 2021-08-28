Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend Coming to Steam and Mobile Devices

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend was released last year for Switch. It contained the first three SaGa Gameboy games that were originally released in the US as Final Fantasy Legend. This collection will be available on mobile devices on September 22 and PC via Steam on October 21. Some updates included in this collection include character speed boost, adjustable screen magnification, new music and illustration, convenient one hand controls (mobile version) and 4K resolution support (Steam version). Additional features include 8 in-game wallpapers, a special anniversary song and the option to play the games in English or Japanese.