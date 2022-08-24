Combat Looks Downright Brutal in New Callisto Protocol Gameplay Trailer

Gamers were treated to an absolutely packed show during Gamescom 2022’s opening night stream. Amongst the various new announcements was this newly-captured gameplay trailer for Striking Distance Studios’ The Callisto Protocol. Ever since it was announced, the project has been living in Dead Space’s shadow, and perhaps it always will. However, the combat shown in this trailer indicates a capacity for The Callisto Protocol to surpass its predecessor. Check it out below.

Fans have seen prisoner Jacob Lee fight against the creatures of Black Iron Prison before, but this new footage shows just how savage encounters can be. The creatures seem more resilient that most of Dead Space’s Necromorph forms, meaning simple shooting may not always be enough to finish the job. It seems Jacob’s melee and stealth capabilities are also greater than Isaac Clark’s ever were, so hopefully players will have more options for each encounter.

Of course, the real star of this particular video is the kinesis-like ability, which seems to make easy work of enemies in hazardous spaces. Will it always be so? Probably not, but it looks cool nonetheless.

The Callisto Protocol is currently set to release on December 2 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems.