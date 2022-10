Today, SEGA and Relic Entertainment have announced that the upcoming RTS Company of Heroes 3 will be delayed. It was due to launch on November 17, but Relic has required additional time to work on overall improvement, balancing and fine-tuning. Relic has worked with the community to incorporate feedback for the game. This includes the like of its brand-new Dynamic Campaign map, visuals during battle, gameplay, multiplayer and voice-overs. The game will now launch on February 23 for PC.