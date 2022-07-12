Company of Heroes 3 Storms onto PC this November

Relic Entertainment and Sega today announced the release date for their upcoming RTS title, Company of Heroes 3.

The beloved World War II RTS franchise returns this holiday season with its third entry, Company of Heroes 3. It’ll launch on PC via Steam on November 17 and immerse players into World War II with four factions at launch and two single player campaigns focusing on the Italian Dynamic Campaign and the North African Operation.

Players can get their hands-on Company of Heroes 3 early and try out the Mission Alpha from the North African Operation where they’ll play as the infamous Deutsches Afrikakorps (DAK) as they repel British soldiers from their position. The mission will only be free-to-play on Steam from July 12 through July 19. To get access, merely head over to the game’s website and sign up for Relic’s community feedback program.

The North African Operation is a classically designed, narrative focused campaign where players will experience a wealth of new mechanics to the franchise. You’ll get to call in powerful unit such as the Guastatori combat engineers and the L6/40 Light Tank, and employ new mechanics like vehicle towing and side armor. The Mission Alpha playable mission will give you a taste of all this and more.

Company of Heroes 3 launches November 17 on PC.