Confront the Golden Tempest in New Wild Hearts Gameplay

By

Omega Force has been keen to show off fresh gameplay for its upcoming monster hunting title, with the first footage being shared back in October, and a trailer focused on the constructive Karakuri mechanic debuting the following month.

Now, with under a month until launch, the Japanese developer is ready to provide a five minute chunk of gameplay where the player characters take on a new beast, or Kemono, known as the Golden Tempest. This fierce creature is incredibly quick for its size as it can “harness the unrelenting power of the wind”, making it a tough challenge to overcome.

Wild Hearts is set to release on February 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.