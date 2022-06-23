Console Performance Specs Revealed for Forza Motorsport

While not due until Spring 2023, the next mainline game in the Forza franchise is simply titled Forza Motorsport. It will be available on Xbox Series S/X and Windows PC with the previous generation and Xbox Cloud still yet to be confirmed. As for the console versions, the June 2022 Update Blog answers some questions about performance. The Series X will see 4K resolution at 60 FPS with Ray Tracing on the circuit, while the Series S will run at 1080p and 60 FPS with Ray Tracing. On Forza Horizon 5, Ray Tracing was only available in the showcase. Coming to Gamepass day one, players will also be introduced to day-to-night transitions where the time, date and weather can be selected. You can read the full blog post here.