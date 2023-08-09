Construction Wraps on September 5 for ABRISS – build to destroy

After a little over a year in early access, Randwerk’s destruction builder title, ABRISS – build to destroy, will be seeing a full release on September 5 for PC. It’ll be releasing at an initial price point of $16.99 on Steam for its first couple of weeks and will evventually settle at a price of $19.99 for those who miss the initial window. Of course, those who’ve already purchased the early access version of the game will be upgraded to the full release free of charge.

For those unfamiliar with ABRISS, it’s all about constructing machines whose sole purpose is to annihilate the brutalist architectural constructs set before them. There has to be some method to the player’s madness if they want to successfully complete the campaign though. ABRISS features seven different world to play through, each populated by a variety of destructive puzzles. Surely one could just smash their way through each, but could they do it efficiently? Can they craft a machine capable of bringing the challenge structure down in a single, dramatic movement? This is the question players will need to answer for each challenge set before them.

ABRISS also features an endless mode wherein the player has but one goal: maximum destruction. Unlike in the campaign, endless mode players need only worry about causing as much mayhem as possible by whatever means necessary. So long as a construct continues to get the job done, it doesn’t need to be pretty. Of course, it might help to test one’s designs before attempting to outdo themselves in endless mode, and that’s where the game’s sandbox mode comes into play.

In Sandbox Mode, players can freely experiment with their constructs and put their wildest ideas to the test. Will a death-saucer design end up being the ultimate in demolition or will it achieve exactly nothing? One can’t know until they test it, and this is the mode to do it in. Players can even share their best creations with the community via Steamworkshop functionality.

Lastly, players can play via either controller or standard keyboard/mouse, and they can capture their best moments of destruction via a highly-developed photo mode. It’s said that there’s a certain art to destruction, and with ABRISS players likely have a good chance to create some real works of art through their destructive efforts. Again, ABRISS is in early access right now, so those who’d rather not wait can jump right in if they want.