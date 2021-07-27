Control Ultimate Edition Launches on Googla Stadia

We have covered Control quite a bit here at Hardcore Gamer, and anyone who wants an atmospheric and cerebral third-person shooter is in for a treat with it. After being released as part of PlayStation Plus on both the PS4 and PS5, the Ultimate Edition of the game gets new life breathed into it with a Google Stadia release. This sells for $39.99 and includes all of the DLC alongside enhanced graphics in 4K at 30 frames per second, or enhanced performance with 1080p resolution at 60 fps.

Remedy’s games are some of the best in the market when it comes to delivering a rewarding gameplay experience that makes the player think a bit, and Control feels like their magnum opus in that regard. It has a rich storyline, gorgeous graphics with high-fidelity characters and environments that bring a supremely-realistic world to live in gaming form. If you have somehow missed out on Control and have Google Stadia, it’s definitely worth a shot.