Cook Serve Forever Demo Available Now, Early Access Date Announced

Developer Vertigo Games’ Cook, Serve, Delicious! games have been going strong for nearly a decade now, delivering up some impressive cooking and restaurant sims with each entry. The previous game in the series took a rather big swing, though, being set in a dystopian America in 2042 where the character manages a food truck. Not to be outdone, the next game in the series, Cook Serve Forever, sees you playing as a home-taught food cart chef named Nori Kaga in a solarpunk city known as Helianthus, engaging in a competition in order to hopefully make it big as their idol, Chef Rubarb. And if you want to see if that concept can work or not, then you see for yourself, as the game’s demo is available on Steam right now.

Boasting an all-new dynamic cooking system with hundreds of new dishes and ingredients, gameplay meant to simulate the rhythm of cooking as best as possible, dozens of hours of gameplay, a new soundtrack by the award-winning Jonathan Geer, and a wide variety of characters to interact with that have a good chunk of side quests as well, Cook Serve Forever could potentially be the series’ most odd yet delightful entry yet. And while the demo may be a free sample, we’ll get to see how the main course begins to fare when it enter Early Access this April, as was also announced, So stay tuned for some more far-flung yet fun futuristic cooking later this year.