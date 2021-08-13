Cookie Clicker Coming to Steam in September

Cookie Clicker may not have been the first “clicker” game, but it was the one that introduced many to the concept. Since its original release on the web in 2013, it was ported to mobile and has continued to receive updates over the years.

Soon Cookie Clicker will make its official debut on Steam. There will be 500+ Steam Achievements based off the in-game achievement system. As a Steam release, Cloud Save is also implemented so you don’t lose your precious cookies unexpectedly.

Cookie Clicker launches on Steam on September 1. It will cost $4.99. Those who don’t want to buy it on Steam can still play the free web version.