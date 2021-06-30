Cooler Master Announces Collaboration for MM720 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Cooler Master has announced that it is joining forces with NachoCustomz to bring color options to its popular MM720 Lightweight Gaming Mouse. This collaboration with NachoCustomz will bring five limited edition colors to the MM720. The MM720 is a refresh of the cult favorite Xornet and Spawn mice, but with modernization and a lighter weight. The mice can be pre-ordered now from here. The colors that are available are Vivid Red, Electric Blue, Erika Pink, Beryl Green, and Light Yellow. Additionally, the traditional black and white colored versions of the MM720 will be discounted on Amazon for July 4. The colorized mice will release in September for $99.

“As one of the world’s best mouse modders and custom artists, NachoCustomz has always been at the top of our list of potential collaborators,” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager. “We’re excited to finally work with his incredible eye for detail to make new, strikingly sexy versions of the already-popular MM720.”

“I’m excited to be able to work with Cooler Master on this project. It’s a big opportunity for myself as an artist and for the rest of the modding community,” says NachoCustomz. “I can’t wait to see what else we can do together.”