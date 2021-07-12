Cooler Master Announces Summer Summit 21 Digital Show

The peripheral and desktop component manufacturer Cooler Master will be hosting its own digital show this week with Summer Summit 21. This will be held via web-conferencing software called Gather Town. This software allows users to view the virtual room that everyone is meeting in. The idea is to mimic a real-world conference with a fun and interactive twist. Viewers will create an 8-bit avatar that will allow them to go around and island and view the items that Cooler Master is showing off. You can also meet Cooler Master employees and complete easter eggs to win prizes.

There will be plenty of products to view but the focus will be on new keyboards and mice that Cooler Master is offering. The MM730 and MM731 gaming mice will offer wireless and bluetooth capabilities with lightspeed responsiveness. The CK721 is a 65% wireless mechanical keyboard that will provide space and versatility for gamers. Lastly, the full size CK351 and CK352 gaming keyboards are suited for responsive controls and long term reliability. Viewers can also expect to see cases, power options and thermal options to interact with along with much more. North America times for the event are slated for this Saturday starting at 10AM EST.