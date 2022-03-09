Cooler Master has Revealed New 65% Wireless Keyboard

Cooler Master is bringing a new wireless keyboard to the market that blurs the lines of gaming and productivity. This 65% keyboard known as the CK721 will be available in two different variations: space gray with black keycaps or silver with white keycaps. Hybrid Wireless Technology will allow either 2.4 GHz connectivity or Bluetooth 5.1 with the option of plugging in via USB-C. Three distinct profiles can be synced with three individual devices. A soft wristrest will be included with the keyboard and Cooler Master is promising 14 hours of battery life with the CK721. Accessories such as a braided coiled cable, PBT keycap set and colored aluminum top plates will be available at a later date. The CK721 is available for pre-order now from Amazon and it will launch on March 29 for $119.99.

Hybrid Wireless Tech – CK721 provides both wired and wireless functionality. Choose between Wired Type-C connectivity or your choice of wireless: 2.4 GHz for nearly lag-free input or Bluetooth 5.1 for easy, convenient connectivity all within 10m effective range. Under Bluetooth mode, CK721 allows users to pair 3 distinct profiles with 3 individual devices, allowing using to soft switch between them. The removable Type-C cable and wireless hybrid design means you can either choose a corded or cordless set up based on your own needs. This “hybrid” wireless tech makes the CK721 a versatile ‘work and play’ keyboard.

3-way Customizable Dial – The precision 3-way dial gives you complete control over media volume, mute and backlighting LED with a single turn or a press— easily customizable via MasterPlus+ software.

Portable Compact 65% Layout & Soft Wrist Rest – The CK721 comes with a Soft Wrist Rest made of low-friction cloth to keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions along with 65% compact layout and design, perfect for on-the-go use with mobile devices and laptops.

Minimalistic Design – The CK721 is designed with simple, clean aesthetics and durability in mind. It features a Removable Sandblasted aluminum top cover, Ergonomic keycaps and a 65% format layout built with all the essentials. It is also equipped with Two-Step Keyboard Feet, which allows you to set up your keyboard at three adjustable keyboard angles.

Reliable Mechanical Switch – The CK721 uses durable TTC mechanical switches rated for 50 million+ key presses. All the responsiveness, accuracy, tactile satisfaction and durability you want from a mechanical keyboard. The CK721 is available in either Blue, Brown or Red switches, different colors based on your preferences. Improve your typing speed, accuracy and gaming potential now with the Cooler Master CK721 Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard.

Universal Compatibility – It doesn’t matter which side of the computer spectrum you fall on; the CK721 is virtually compatible with every modern device on the planet. That includes devices with: Windows 8 and above, Mac OS X, iOS and Android. And for maximum convenience, easily soft-switch between all devices with a simple keypress.

Long-lasting Battery Life – Equipped with a 2000mAh battery, CK721 gives you long working hours for up to 73 hours when connected via Bluetooth, and up to 14 hours when connected via 2.4GHz wireless (with LED OFF), letting you fully focus on gaming/work.