Corridor 7 and Operation Body Count Now Available on Steam

For the past few months, Ziggurat have been running a Retro First Friday promotion where they release retro PC games on Fridays. What’s up this Friday? This time it’s two FPS games that were added to Steam: Operation Body Count and Corridor 7: Alien Invasion.

As both games were released back in 1994, they both have that Wolfenstein 3D style of shooting action. Both titles are presented in their CD-ROM version. Interestingly, the LAN and online multiplayer modes are included with the package. With that said, Ziggurat is not offering official support on that end so it’ll be up to fans.

Both titles are discounted for their launch week on Steam. Corridor 7: Alien Invasion costs $6.69 and Operation Body Count is $4.68.