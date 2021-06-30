CORSAIR Launches Massive Full Tower PC Case With 7000 Series

CORSAIR continues to offer PC builders some premium options for customization. The company has announced its latest cases with the 7000 series. These are full tower ATX cases that support that support either up to three 360mm radiators or two 420mm radiators for all-in-one coolers or full on liquid coolers for builds. The two models are the 7000D AIRFLOW and the iCUE 7000X RGB. With massive interior space to allow for maximum airflow, these cases also include 140mm PWM fans that feature CORSAIR Airglide technology. For cable management, CORSAIR has added its RapidRoute system to hide cabling and keep the interior as clean as possible.

The 7000D AIRFLOW offers a perforated steel high-airflow front panel while the iCUE 7000X RGB offers three tempered glass panels to showcase the interior lighting. The 7000D does not include internal lighting strips, but both cases are available in black or white. The interior allows for a combination of cooling factors besides the radiator options. Builders can install up to 12 x 120mm fans or 7 x 140mm fans. 3 x 360mm radiators or 2 x 420 can simultaneously be used. A 480mm radiator can also fit on the side of the case.

CORSAIR is also launching a new AIO cooler with the H170i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid Cooler. This perfectly coincides with the release of the case due to the fact the H170i boasts a 420mm radiator that includes three ML140 RGB fans and a RGB pump head. This is CORSAIR’s highest performing cooler to date as it is powered by a low-noise centrifugal pump that registers less than 20 dba. A split-flow copper cold plate will rabidly absorb heat from the CPU while the fans spin up to 2,000 RPM to disperse the heat once it hits the radiator. It is compatible with every modern Intel or AMD processor.

The CORSAIR 7000D AIRFLOW case is available now for $259.99 from its website, while the 7000X RGB retails for $329.99. ORIGIN PC is also including the newly announced cases on its GENESIS builds. The H170i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid Cooler in its 420mm form is available now for $229.99. You can check out the launch video below.