Corsair Partners Up With 2K for Custom Lighting in Tiny Tiny’s Wonderlands

Corsair is largely known for crafting high-quality gaming gear like headsets and keyboards, and today announced a new partnership with 2K Games. This will enable a custom RPG lighting setup for the company’s Icue RGB devices alongside Tiny Tiny’s Wonderlands. Tiny Tiny’s Wonderlands aims to bring the Borderlands world and looter-shooter gameplay into the world of a tabletop RPG setting – offering something completely different to past entries in the series.

Users of the iCUE software and compatible hardware will be able to see colors reflect things like spells on enemies or a lighting spectrum that reflects what’s seen in-game. The integration will launch alongside the game on March 25 and a custom PC giveaway will be active on Corsair’s site.