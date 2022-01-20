Cotton Fantasy Gets a New Bullet-Filled Trailer

The Cotton series has been seeing a bit of a resurgence lately. In the past, it was mostly well known in the “cute ’em up” bullet hell niche. But lately, ININ Games have been releasing updated versions of the games to modern platforms. Coming up soon is Cotton Fantasy – a brand new Cotton adventure.

This sidescrolling shooter features bright and colorful graphics across sixteen stages. There are even a few guest characters included in the six character roster, such as Umihara Kawase.

Folks will be able to pick up Cotton Fantasy on PS4 or Switch this Spring. Note that physical editions from Strictly Limited Games are already up for pre-order if you’re interested.