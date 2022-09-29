Course Designer Updates Announced for PGA TOUR 2K23

Today, 2K has announced what players can expect from the Course Designer in the upcoming PGA TOUR 2K23. The Course Designer has been a mainstay from HB Studios since The Golf Club, as this series is the continuation of this franchise. There will be 20 licensed courses from the PGA Tour in the game, but the option to download infinite courses keeps things fresh. There are nearly 300,000 unique courses to date in the last game, and for PGA TOUR 2K23, members of the community are selecting the best.

As for the specific upgrades to the mode, the interface has been overhauled to provide better access to all the design tools. This includes a new cursor selection for easier access to the objects on the course. New spline tool will add a streamlined process to creating walls, fences, sloped terrain, trees, flowers and natural elements. The majority of trees in the previous game have been rebuild from the ground up to improve visual quality. There are also anew variety of trees including arborvitae and dogwood. New flowers including dahlias, geraniums, poinsettias, poppies, roses and more have been added.

2K is also announcing the the casual multiplayer mode Divot Derby and three-hole matchmaking will return. Divot Derby pits up to 20 players against one another to see who can win the race to the final hole. This is the battle royale mode for the series that was added as DLC for free in the last game. PGA TOUR 2K23 will launch on October 14 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam.