Cover Athlete, Game Details Revealed for WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will be looking to “Hit Different” for players when it releases on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will offer a new gameplay engine that promises better controls and the best visuals the series has ever seen. 2K and Visual Concepts are promising a more intuitive control scheme with an immersive presentation and varied camera shots. There will also be four versions of WWE 2K22 available. Players can go with the standard bundle, cross-gen bundle, deluxe edition, or the top nWo 4-Life edition, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the legendary faction.

The cover athlete for WWE 2K22 will be Rey Mysterio, Jr. Players can expect Showcase Mode to return as it focuses on his career in the WWE, which now dates back 20 years. New modes, such as MyGM and MyFACTION, will have players calling the shots and building the rivalries. You can check out the different versions and pre-order bonuses below. Check out the new trailer below.

WWE 2K22 Editions and Pre-Order Bonus

WWE 2K22 features four editions of the game: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Deluxe Edition, and–in celebration of the 25thanniversary of the New World Order faction – nWo4-Life Digital Edition:

•The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms(PlayStation®4, Xbox One consoles and PC)and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S)in both physical and digital formats;•The Cross-Gen Bundle will be available for $79.99 and includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles;*

•The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PCin digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE®SuperCard content**(included in-box for physical copies only).Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition before March8, 2022,will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***;Players who purchase thePlayStation5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack;

•The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo4-Life Edition before March8, 2022,will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***;

•Players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card***. This pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.