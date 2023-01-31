Cover Athlete Revealed for MLB The Show 23

Spring Training is just a few weeks away, so news is beginning to release for San Diego Studios’ MLB The Show 23. The cover athlete for the game has been revealed and it is Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm, Jr. Growing up in Nassau, Bahamas and a pure lover of the game of baseball, Chisholm, Jr. will be the face of the virtual baseball world. MLB The Show 23 will launch on all consoles on March 28. Cross-platform play, cross saves and cross progression will all be available. Players can preorder on February 6 with a Collector’s Edition also being offered. Check out the reveal trailer below.