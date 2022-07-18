Cover Athletes Announced for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

EA has announced the cover athletes for the Ultimate Edition of the upcoming FIFA 23. This cover features a familiar face and is also joined by female athlete for the first time. Making his return to the third time to the cover of the game is Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. He will be joined by Australian Women’s National Team captain Sam Kerr. She is the only female player to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues across three different continents. More news involving FIFA 23 will release in the coming weeks.