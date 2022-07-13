Cowabunga! TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Sells One Million Copies After One Week

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is bursting with turtle power as this classic inspired title has sold over a million copies after one week. This new title draws influence from the classic 1987 cartoon show and the arcade games from which it was based. Shredder’s Revenge features up to six player co-op and allows players to control April O’Neil, Splinter and Casey Jones as they take Shredder and his Foot soldiers. Shredder’s Revenge is a fantastic game and must play for fans of cartoon and classic beat ’em ups. More detailed information and impression of the game can be found in our review.