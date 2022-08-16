Cozy Guns and Loving Levels in Mothergunship: Forge Update Trailer

The rise of the cozy game is a direct reaction to the stress level in the non-gaming world. The aim of a good action game is excitement, but you’ve got to start from a positive place for that to be a welcome challenge rather than stressful hit of unnecessary aggravation. Mothergunship: Forge is not a relaxing game, being a VR action-FPS filled with gun turrets, giant spiky robot doom, and a huge number of ways to create a custom gun designed to reduce the mecha-horde into jagged shrapnel, but the new update is themed around wrapping the carnage in a warm and comforting blanket. Assuming you can weave a blanket from lasers, gunpowder, and explosions, of course.

The Cozy Update is the first major update for Mothergunship: Forge, and it brings with it all sorts of new features crammed into the idea of Cozy no matter how poorly they might fit. Gun upgrade parts like a pillow or a teacup fit the theme, despite being made of cold hard metal, but the new level takes place in that coziest of all organs, the heart. A giant biomech heart, sure, but that just means the love flows like clockwork. There are also a pair of new game modes in the form of Endless, which is exactly what it sounds like, and Sandbox, which lets the players have access to the full range of gun parts they’ve found. Not actually a direct part of the Cozy Update but still being made available is the beta for Campaign Co-Op, because what can be cozier than playing with a friend?

Mothergunship: Forge’s Cozy Update is almost ready to go for its August 18 release date. In anticipation of spreading its comfortable glow through the harsh metal corridors and industrial rooms of hostile alien spacecraft it’s released a trailer to spread the love around, so give it a view to see if it’s possible to relax in a hostile world of guns and robots.