Fans of dungeon crawling, cute robots and helping sickly children still have to wait a bit before void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 launches on February 28, but, fortunately, they can already start to get a feel for the Void Terrarium sequel’s new systems thanks to the release of a full demo today.

As those who’ve seen the Void Terrarium 2 story trailer already know, Toriko has fallen ill again despite her AI friend Robbie’s best efforts. So, the little robot has to set out into the wasteland once again in hopes of finding her a cure. As before, players will also be able to bring back materials to improve the terrarium and make Toriko more comfortable, but the real goal will be getting that medicine. As for the demo, it seems to be something of a prequel wherein players will be searching for things to make birthday party decorations for Toriko. Not a bad way to get back into gear for this one, eh?

void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 launches on February 28 for PS4 and Switch.