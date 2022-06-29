Crash Bandicoot 4 Featured in July’s PlayStation Plus Games

As Sony greatly expanded their available library of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers that were willing to upgrade to higher tiers, some started to wonder if the trio of monthly titles would suffer in quality as a result.

Fortunately, next month features a solid lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus members at any tier on PS5 and PS4. Starting on July 5, subscribers can download Crash’s long-awaited return to 3D platforming with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the first entry in the spooky Dark Pictures Anthology called Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon, a chaotic co-op shooter which will finish off its early access period on that same day.

