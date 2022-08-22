CrashMetal Now Available on Switch With Odd Playback Situation

CrashMetal has been available on mobile devices and on Steam for a while now, and it’s finally come to Switch. This night-time street racing game stands out for the Switch especially since there aren’t really many games like it and this very much feels like a 2004 throwback to the height of the Need For Speed Underground games. Given that it has a massive launch discount taking it to $2.99, I thought it would be a great game to try out if only for the premise and the bizarre eShop entry noting that it doesn’t support TV playback but it does support the Pro Controller.

This sure seems odd, and in execution, it does throw you for a loop as the only way to navigate menus is with the touchscreen. Now again, they do list that it doesn’t support TV playback – but that’s not altogether true. You can navigate the menus by undocking the Switch and then putting it back in to play the actual game with a Pro Controller whatever controller you prefer. It’s strange that such a workaround is even needed for a game on PC already with controller support, but at least it takes this from a forgettable eShop game one might just pass by to something that is a genuine curiosity for the bizarre way you can play it on TV. At $3, it’s a fun pickup, but it’s a better deal on PC right now at 49 cents on Steam. The Switch has gotten a lot of mobile ports in its day, but while this is one to kind of avoid, there are some great ones in there like Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition, offering up a snazzier-looking Trackmania-style experience on the Switch.