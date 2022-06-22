Creative Assembly Reveals Hyenas, a Competitive Robbery FPS

British developer Creative Assembly may have made a name for itself throughout the years through its numerous Total War games and the cult classic Alien: Isolation, but their next project is something completely different.

After years of mysterious career listings and teases, SEGA has released the first trailer for Creative Assembly’s new game, Hyenas, a multiplayer robbery game where five teams of three are tasked with stealing loot from spaceships and fending off both AI security and other players along the way. After the rich abandon a desolate Earth, a group of space pirates known as the Hyenas form to take back the pop culture treasures from the planet’s past, with references to both classic SEGA properties and other unexpected appearances from the likes of Fall Guys and League of Legends. Much like the debut trailer below, the game will feature a graphic novel-inspired art style, as well as a lineup of varied characters with unique abilities that will be detailed in the months to come.

Hyenas is set to launch in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.