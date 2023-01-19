Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Heading to PSVR 2

Today, Survios announced it will be bringing its VR boxing game to the PSVR 2 this year. While it won’t be a launch title, Survios is pairing up with MGM once again to expand on the original game. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition will take advantage of the new VR hardware of the PlayStation VR2 and will offer enhanced content, upgrades, cross-platform PVP with Meta Quest players and more. The game will be a more immersive and personalized experience for both new and seasoned players of the game. This will also include CREED III content tie-ins, the third movie in the franchise.