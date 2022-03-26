Crema Shares Update for Temtem’s Eventual Switch Release

Many fans of Temtem, both backers and otherwise, have been looking forward to the Pokemon-inspired title’s Switch release date. It’s been a long time coming at this point and people have been worried about its progress as updates have been slow. Fortunately this time we got a very positive update, namely that the first preemptive build has been sent to Nintendo. This is the first of many certifications the game will need to make it to full release, but it’s fantastic to hear that it’s still underway to release and we will hopefully manage to see it sooner rather than later.

At this point there is no set Switch release date yet for Temtem, but those curious can read the full update from Crema right here.